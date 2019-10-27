Siakam, Ibaka help Raptors coast by Bulls

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, and Serge Ibaka added 18 to lead five players in double figures and boost the visiting Toronto Raptors to a 108-84 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Oct 26, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots a layup in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby chipped in 17 points for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet had 16 and Kyle Lowry had 11.

Chicago, which scored 235 total points in its first two games, struggled offensively throughout its home opener. Wendell Carter Jr. led Chicago with 12 points, while Zach LaVine followed with 11. Carter Jr. added a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Raptors erupted for 36 points in the third quarter behind 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) shooting, including a 6-for-12 effort from behind the 3-point arc. Toronto led by 22 points after three quarters before taking its largest advantage of the night, 26 points, when Terence Davis hit a pair of free-throws with 21 seconds to go.

Marc Gasol snagged a team-best 10 rebounds to help Toronto to a 58-45 edge on the glass.

Toronto shot 18-for-42 (42.9 percent) in the first half compared to 16-for-50 (32.0 percent) for Chicago. A scoring drought over the final stretch entering halftime plagued the Bulls, who went without a point for 4:33 after Coby White’s runner put the hosts on top 36-31 with 6:53 to play in the second quarter.

A Carter Jr. layup snapped the skid for Chicago and broke up a 12-0 run for the Raptors in which the Bulls missed seven successive shots. Overall, Toronto ended the half on a 17-4 surge to take a 48-40 lead into the break.

Bulls small forward Otto Porter Jr. absorbed a blow to the face upon taking a charge from the Raptors’ Stanley Johnson with 11:10 remaining in the second quarter. Johnson’s elbow caught Porter in the jaw as he attempted to pass.

A bleeding Porter retreated to the locker room with the Bulls training staff but returned to the game after receiving several stitches to close a cut in his mouth.

