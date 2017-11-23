Jazz beat lowly Bulls by 30

SALT LAKE CITY -- Derrick Favors scored 23 points and Rodney Hood added 19 off the bench to lead the Utah Jazz to a 110-80 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Alec Burks also chipped in 15 points for Utah, (8-11), which snapped a three-game losing streak to Chicago extending to the 2015-16 season.

Robin Lopez scored 15 points and Bobby Portis added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench to lead the Bulls. Justin Holiday and Kris Dunn chipped in 12 apiece.

The Bulls (3-13) dropped to 0-3 on their Western road trip.

Chicago and Utah traded baskets throughout the first quarter. Then the Jazz created some breathing room in the second quarter by knocking down shots from the perimeter.

Hood and Thabo Seflosha drained back-to-back 3-pointers to put Utah ahead 35-28. The Bulls answered with an 8-0 run and went in front 36-35 on a backdoor layup from Dunn.

The Jazz fired right back. Joe Ingles and Raul Neto each made 3-pointers to help Utah reclaim the lead and Donovan Mitchell threw down an alley-oop dunk to put Jazz back up 43-38.

Hood made a floater and banked in a jumper sandwiched around back-to-back baskets from Favors to extend Utah’s lead to 55-46 going into halftime

Utah’s hot shooting from outside continued into the third quarter. The Jazz opened a 67-53 lead on the strength of back-to-back 3-pointers from Jonas Jerebko and Ingles. Two more back-to-back 3-pointers from Hood later in the quarter extended that cushion to 82-60.

The Jazz were 11 of 22 from 3-point range during the second and third quarter.

NOTES: Bulls F Lauri Markkanen was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting. He is Chicago’s leading scorer and rebounder, the only NBA rookie to lead his team in both categories. ... Jazz G Donovan Mitchell scored four points on just 1-of-10 shooting. Mitchell had five rebounds and seven assists, however, for Utah. ... Chicago and Utah both were 10 of 23 from the floor in the first quarter. ... The Jazz forced 16 turnovers and scored 22 points off turnovers.