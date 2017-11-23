Hot-shooting Jazz bury Bulls by 30

SALT LAKE CITY -- Perimeter shooting has run hot and cold for the Utah Jazz. When it turns hot, opponents end up getting scorched.

That scenario unfolded for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Utah buried Chicago in a 110-80 victory with waves of 3-pointers through the second and third quarters.

The Jazz were 11 of 22 from 3-point range during that stretch to break open a tight game. Their offense ran with precision all night. Utah had 23 assists on 40 baskets while committing only seven turnovers. Ten players recorded at least one assist.

“I loved how we shared the ball the whole game,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “You could feel it.”

Derrick Favors scored 23 points and Rodney Hood added 19 off the bench to lead Utah. Alec Burks chipped in 15 points for the Jazz.

Utah (8-11) snapped a three-game losing streak to Chicago, extending to the 2015-16 season.

Robin Lopez scored 15 points and Bobby Portis added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench to lead the Bulls. Justin Holiday and Kris Dunn chipped in 12 apiece.

The Bulls (3-13) dropped to 0-3 on their Western road trip. Offensive struggles took down Chicago yet again. The Bulls shot just 37.2 percent from the field and turned the ball over repeatedly in several key stretches.

“We started turning the ball over in the second quarter,” Lopez said. “They were just more physical than us. It’s hard to win a basketball game that way.”

Chicago and Utah traded baskets throughout the first quarter. Then the Jazz created some breathing room in the second quarter by knocking down shots from the perimeter.

Hood and Thabo Seflosha drained back-to-back 3-pointers to put Utah ahead 35-28. The Bulls answered with an 8-0 run and went in front 36-35 on a backdoor layup from Dunn.

The Jazz fired right back. Joe Ingles and Raul Neto each made 3-pointers to help Utah reclaim the lead, and Donovan Mitchell threw down an alley-oop dunk to put Jazz back up 43-38.

Hood made a floater and banked in a jumper sandwiched around back-to-back baskets from Favors to extend Utah’s lead to 55-46 going into halftime.

“The ball was pinging around,” Hood said. “We had them chasing us around by moving the ball. We drove close-outs, which is big, and we found the open guy. If we continue to do that, we make the game easier for us and it’s just a matter of us making or missing.”

Utah’s hot shooting from outside continued into the third quarter.

The Jazz opened a 67-53 lead on the strength of back-to-back 3-pointers from Jonas Jerebko and Ingles. Two more back-to-back 3-pointers from Hood later in the quarter extended that cushion to 82-60.

Chicago never drew closer than 15 points the rest of the way and finished with a season-low 11 fourth-quarter points.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg credited Utah with taking his team out of their preferred offense and dominating physically after the first quarter.

“We weren’t getting into bodies,” Hoiberg said. “We weren’t getting ourselves open. They were getting whatever they wanted on the other end.”

NOTES: Bulls F Lauri Markkanen was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting. He is Chicago’s leading scorer and rebounder, the only NBA rookie to lead his team in both categories. ... Jazz G Donovan Mitchell scored four points on only 1-of-10 shooting. Mitchell had five rebounds and seven assists, however, for Utah. ... Chicago and Utah were each 10 of 23 from the floor in the first quarter. ... The Jazz forced 16 turnovers and scored 22 points off turnovers.