Satoransky's career night lifts shorthanded Wizards over Bulls

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points, giving the short-handed Washington Wizards some badly needed help as they defeated the slumping Chicago Bulls 101-90 in Chicago on Saturday night.

The Wizards, without John Wall (recovering from knee surgery), also were missing forward Markieff Morris (illness), leaving them with two big holes - and things got worse during the game.

Satoransky also may have been hurt as he went down hard and banged his head with 2:35 left. That could leave the Wizards without a true point guard, and their next game is Wednesday vs. the Knicks.

Tim Frazier played six minutes and left with a nasal fracture. Ian Mahinmi also played six minutes but the team announced in the third quarter that he also wouldn’t return due to illness.

Still, the Wizards got enough offense to outlast the struggling Bulls. Satoransky now has scored in double figures four times this month.

In this game, Satoransky made 10 of 12 from the field, including a big fourth-quarter three-pointer that stopped a Chicago rally and gave the Wizards a 100-90 lead with 3:25 left, the game’s final basket.

Otto Porter Jr added 14 points while Mike Scott also came off the bench and scored 14. All-Star Bradley Beal struggled and finished with only seven points but handed out six assists.

The Wizards finished with 31 assists on 38 baskets.

Kris Dunn (concussion) again did not play for Chicago. He lasted played on Jan. 17 against the Warriors.

The Bulls ended a seven-game losing streak with a one-point win over Minnesota Friday night and now have lost eight of their last 10.

Seven Chicago players actually finished in double figures but it wasn’t enough. Justin Holiday led the Bulls with 15.

Satoransky helped the Wizards on offense in the first half, where they led almost all the way but still needed an 11-3 run at the end for a 56-46 halftime lead.

Satoransky made 6 of 7 shots from the field including all three three-pointers and helped pick up some of the slack. Beal didn’t score a point until the second period and finished the first half with only four.

--Field Level Media