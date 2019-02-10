Parker, Portis shine against old team as Wizards beat Bulls

Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis made a triumphant return to Chicago on Saturday night, helping the Washington Wizards win their second straight with a 134-125 victory over the Bulls.

Feb 9, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) goes to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Chasson Randle (9) and guard Bradley Beal (3) defend during the first quarter at United Center.

The meeting was the first since Washington acquired Parker and Portis from Chicago at the trade deadline for Otto Porter Jr. All three played significant roles when their two new clubs won the front end of back-to-backs on Friday, with the Wizards beating Cleveland at home, while the Bulls surprised Brooklyn on the road.

Parker had 20 points, and Portis had a game-high 12 rebounds in Saturday’s win, during which the Wizards built a 15-point lead in the first half and kept the Bulls at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Porter, who made a pair of 3-pointers, finished with 17 points for Chicago.

The Bulls were down just 108-102 with 10:57 to go before a dunk by Parker triggered a 12-2 burst that re-established control for the Wizards. Parker also buried a jumper and had a layup in the run, which was capped by a Chasson Randle 3-pointer.

Hitting 13 of his 21 shots, Bradley Beal had a game-high 31 points for the Wizards, who connected on 57.9 percent overall.

Randle chipped in with 20 points, Trevor Ariza 19, Wesley Johnson 14 and Thomas Bryant 13 for Washington, which avenged a December home loss to Chicago.

Parker also contributed five rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in the win. Portis completed a double-double with 10 points, helping the Washington reserves outscore their Chicago counterparts 64-38.

Randle connected on four of his five 3-point attempts, as the Wizards outscored the Bulls 36-18 from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine had a team-high 26 points for the Bulls, who lost their 10th straight at home. Lauri Markkanen recorded a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double for Chicago, while Robin Lopez had 18 points and Wayne Selden 17.

The Bulls shot 50.5 percent in the loss.

