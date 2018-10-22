Young, Hawks dump Cavs for first win

Rookie Trae Young scored a career-high 35 points to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks earn their first win of the season, a 133-111 victory over the winless Cleveland Cavaliers.

The win also marked the first victory in three attempts for first-year Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. Atlanta, which had lost 15 of its past 19 games against Cleveland, broke a three-game losing streak to the Cavs.

The Cavs dropped to 9-5 in their past 14 home openers at Quicken Loans Arena and fell to 0-3 on the season.

Young was 13-for-23 from the field, hitting 6 of 14 3-point attempts, and had 11 assists. Through three games, the first-round draft choice from Oklahoma is averaging 23 points and 8.3 assists.

Atlanta also got a season-high 23 points from Kent Bazemore, 17 points off the bench from rookie Omari Spellman, and 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks from center Alex Len.

The Hawks made 22 3-pointers in their biggest offensive output of the season. That was a big factor in the decision, since Cleveland — playing without long-range sharpshooter Kyle Korver — made only 10 treys.

Cleveland got 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds from forward Kevin Love, his second consecutive double-double. Guard Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 19, matching his season high. George Hill also scored 16.

The Cavaliers got off to a quick start, using a 20-2 run to take a 22-7 lead in the first quarter. But Atlanta steadily battled back and tied the game at 52-52 when Len made a pair of free throws with 4:06 left in the first half. The Hawks led 64-60 at halftime.

Atlanta stretched its lead to eight in the third quarter, but Cleveland was able to trim the margin to 90-86 when Larry Nance Jr. made two free throws.

The Hawks are still playing without power forward John Collins (left ankle soreness) and center Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle fracture).

Atlanta will play its home opener on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavaliers host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media