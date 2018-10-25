Nets ride 3rd-quarter surge past winless Cavs

D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points, and the Brooklyn Nets ended a 10-game road losing streak to the Cleveland Cavaliers by pulling away in the third quarter for a 102-86 victory on Wednesday night.

Russell scored 15 of his points before the Nets dominated the third quarter by a 38-17 margin.

Joe Harris put up seven of his 16 points in the third while Jared Dudley contributed nine of his 12 points in the decisive quarter. Harris and Dudley were a combined 6 of 6 from the floor in the third.

Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and reserve Ed Davis added 10 apiece for the Nets, who shot 43.7 percent from the floor and hit 41.2 percent (14 of 34) from 3-point range.

Kevin Love led winless Cleveland with 14 points and 11 rebounds but shot 4 of 9 and did not take a shot during the decisive third quarter. Jordan Clarkson and rookie Collin Sexton also scored 14 points apiece as the Cavaliers shot 38.2 percent and missed 15 of 18 3-point attempts.

The Nets won in Cleveland for the first time since April 3, 2013, by producing a blistering third quarter that turned a 45-45 tie into an 83-62 lead.

During the third, Brooklyn shot 72.7 percent (16 of 22) and held Cleveland to 38.9 percent (7 of 18) from the floor.

The Nets never trailed after Harris hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half. After a basket by Rodney Hood, the Nets ripped off 15 straight points and an 18-1 run to surge in front 68-50 with about six minutes remaining.

The Cavaliers dropped to 0-4 for the first time since losing the first five games of LeBron James’ rookie season in 2003-04. They have trailed by at least 20 points in each game.

After shooting 23 percent and trailing by seven through the opening quarter, Cleveland rallied to tie the game at 45 by halftime. However, the Nets surged in the second half to continue their pattern of following losses with wins through their first four games.

—Field Level Media