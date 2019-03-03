Kennard leads Pistons in rout of Cavs

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout

Mar 2, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss (3)during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Kennard had 26 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and the visiting Detroit Pistons opened up a 33-point halftime lead en route to pounding the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers 129-93 on Saturday.

Kennard, a second-year swingman, was two points shy of his career high.

Reggie Jackson had 24 points for Detroit, which has won eight of its last 10, including four of its five outings since the All-Star break. Wayne Ellington supplied 15 points, Blake Griffin contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ish Smith chipped in 11 points.

Cleveland was led by rookie Collin Sexton, who had 16 points. Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 points apiece, while Cedi Osman and Brandon Knight each scored 10.

The Cavaliers were missing star forward Kevin Love (rest) and centers Tristan Thompson (foot) and Ante Zizic (concussion).

The Pistons shot 54 percent from the field and limited Cleveland to 34.2 percent shooting. Detroit had a 51-33 rebounding advantage.

The Pistons were in control from the opening tip. They scored a season-high 42 points in the first quarter to gain a 19-point lead. Detroit shot 69 percent from the field in the first 12 minutes.

Its lead was 71-38 by halftime. Kennard pushed Detroit’s lead past 20 with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter. He made a 3 later in the quarter for a 30-point advantage at 61-31.

Detroit finished off its big half with a tip-in by Griffin and two free throws from Jackson, who had 16 first-half points. Kennard reached the 12-point mark, and Drummond already had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons shot 58.7 percent and limited the Cavs to 26.2 percent shooting while also dominating the boards, 31-14.

Jackson’s 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the second half pushed the lead to 39 at 80-41.

Detroit was up 100-72 entering the fourth.

The Pistons clinched the season series with their third win over the Cavs. The teams will meet again in Cleveland on March 18.

—Field Level Media