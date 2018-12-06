Curry scores 42 as Warriors rout Cavs

Stephen Curry bombed in 42 points, and Kevin Durant saved 15 of his 25 for the third quarter Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors surged from behind to topple the host Cleveland Cavaliers 129-105 in a rematch of June’s NBA Finals.

The Warriors, who swept the Cavaliers in the Finals for a second consecutive title, trailed 64-58 at halftime before exploding for 37 points in the third quarter en route to a nine-point lead.

Durant hit three 3-pointers in his personal flurry, while Curry also drained a trey as part of his big night that included 25 first-half points.

With Curry adding a four-point play with 6:26 to go in the game, Golden State won going away for its second straight road win after opening a five-game trip with a pair of losses.

Durant completed a double-double with 10 rebounds and added a game-high nine assists for the Warriors, who also swept the two-game season series from the Cavaliers last season.

In his third game following an 11-game absence, Curry shot 9-for-14 on 3-point attempts to account for a majority of his points. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Klay Thompson (16 points), Jonas Jerebko (11) and Quinn Cook (10) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who wrap up their trip Friday night at Milwaukee.

The Warriors shot 18-for-34 from 3-point range.

Rookie Collin Sexton had a team-high 21 points, Jordan Clarkson 17 and Cedi Osman 16 in a balanced attack for Cleveland, which was opening a three-game homestand after having won at Brooklyn on Monday night.

Tristan Thompson pulled a game-high 19 rebounds to complement 14 points for the Cavaliers, while Rodney Hood added 15 points and Larry Nance Jr. 11.

Cleveland, which built a six-point halftime lead largely on the strength of 10-for-20 shooting on 3-point tries, went just 1-for-12 from beyond the arc in the second half.

