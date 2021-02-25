Jarrett Allen propels Cavaliers past Rockets

EditorsNote: rewords first and second grafs

Jarrett Allen posted his sixth consecutive double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers sent the visiting Houston Rockets to their ninth successive loss, 112-96 on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers won both ends of a home back-to-back following a 10-game skid. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-111 on Tuesday.

Allen, who averaged 17.4 points and 13 rebounds over his previous five games, paired 26 points with 18 boards to lead the way, but six Cavaliers scored in double figures. Collin Sexton had 23 points and Dylan Windler chipped in 13 points on 4-for-4 3-point shooting off the bench.

Cleveland shot 50.6 percent overall and finished 16-for-36 from behind the arc. Timely shooting buoyed the Cavaliers, from Darius Garland (11 points, 10 assists) drilling three treys early in the second quarter to Windler knocking down a 3-pointer to cap an 11-3 run that closed the third period.

When Windler hit another 3-pointer with 6:52 remaining, the Cavaliers extended to a 12-point lead and finally seized control. There were nine ties and six lead changes prior to the Cavaliers’ third-quarter run.

John Wall led Houston with 20 points while Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo chipped in 17 apiece. The Rockets shot 40 percent from the floor and missed 23 of 33 3-point attempts.

Perimeter shooting was the difference in the opening period, with Cleveland hitting 5 of 11 long-range shots while the Rockets missed 9 of 10. Eight different Cavaliers scored in the first quarter, but Houston quickly cut into the 10-point deficit it carried into the second period.

The Rockets used an 11-2 run to apply pressure on the Cavaliers and finally claimed their first lead at 42-40 on a Wall basket with 3:17 remaining in the first half.

Sexton, who started 0-for-7 from the floor, briefly reclaimed the lead for Cleveland with a 3-pointer but Houston forged a 50-48 halftime advantage by shooting 14 of 20 in the second period after missing 19 of 25 shots in the first.

--Field Level Media