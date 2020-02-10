Clippers bounce back with 41-point win over Cavaliers

EditorsNote: Tweaked headline; Clarified time Cavs surpassed 40 pts in 5th graf; Minor tweaks throughout

Feb 9, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;

Lou Williams scored 25 points and Paul George had 22 as the Los Angeles Clippers rebounded from a demoralizing defeat one night earlier for an easy 133-92 road victory Sunday evening over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 10 points in his Clippers debut as Los Angeles distanced itself from a surprising 27-point defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard, who received a day of rest on the second night of a back-to-back scenario.

Andre Drummond scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his Cavaliers debut, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 17 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers saw their losing streak extend to six games while also falling for the 13th time in their last 14 contests.

Drummond was acquired at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons, while Morris was acquired by the Clippers from the New York Knicks on the same day.

A day after giving up 40 points in the first quarter against the sharp-shooting Timberwolves a day earlier, the Clippers didn’t allow their Sunday opponents to pass the 40-point threshold until just over three minutes remained in the first half.

The Clippers led 36-21 after the first quarter and held a comfortable 73-50 advantage at the break after they were up by as many as 27 points in the second quarter.

Drummond scored his first points in a Cavaliers uniform on a basket inside 1:47 into the game. Morris scored his first points with the Clippers on a mid-range jumper with 5:44 remaining in the opening quarter. Morris, whose appeal to the Clippers included his long-range shooting, was 0-for-4 from 3-point range.

Montrezl Harrell had 19 points for the Clippers, while Landry Shamet had 11 and Amir Coffey had 10. Collin Sexton had 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Clippers improved to 15-1 in games immediately after a defeat, while winning for just the fourth time in the last 18 years at Cleveland. Los Angeles increased its winning streak over Cleveland to five games.

