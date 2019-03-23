Red-hot Clippers avoid letdown by beating Cavs

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Los Angeles Clippers hung on for a 110-108 win over the host Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland.

Mar 22, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (8) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing by two with 6.4 seconds left, Cleveland had one last chance to tie the game or go for the win, but Jordan Clarkson’s shot was off the mark and the Clippers had their ninth win in 10 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points, adding five assists and two steals. Lou Williams scored 15 and had six assists off the bench. Montrezl Harrell scored 14 and had a crucial offensive board late in the game to stave off the Cavaliers.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points, ending a run of seven straight games with at least 23 points.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 22 points and had eight rebounds as the Cavaliers had their four-game home winning streak snapped.

The Cavaliers took control early and led until Patrick Beverly’s 27-foot, 3-point jumper opened the third quarter and gave the Clippers their first lead of the game at 61-60.

Landry Shamet tied the game at 73-all and Beverly’s tip-in with 6:06 left in the third gave the Clippers the lead for good.

Shamet connected on a 3 and Gilgeous-Alexander followed with a layup and free throw to give the Clippers an 87-78 lead late in the third.

JayMychel Green’s jumper to start the fourth put the Clippers up by 11. But the Cavaliers worked their way back into the game and got within four at 101-97 on Larry Nance Jr.’s dunk with just under five minutes left.

Beverly sank a 24-footer to push the lead back to seven.

Sexton and Gallinari matched shot for shot and each scored 17 first-half points to lead their respective teams.

Cleveland took a 40-25 lead after the first period but the Clippers stormed back and outscored the Cavaliers 33-20 in the second period to trail 60-58 at intermission.

Neither team played much defense in the first half. The Clippers connected on 25 of 43 field-goal attempts (58.1 percent). Cleveland shot 52.3 percent (23 of 44).

