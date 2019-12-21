Clarkson, Cavs rally past Grizzlies

Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points, and Kevin Love drained a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter as the host Cleveland Cavaliers recorded a 114-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Dec 20, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; A detail of one of the 50th anniversary logos being used by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Clarkson made 12 of 17 shots from the field — including 6 of 8 from 3-point range — to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the second time this season. Cleveland previous won consecutive contests on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 by defeating the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks, respectively.

Love highlighted his 21-point performance with five 3-pointers. He added 13 rebounds to post his fifth double-double in his past six games.

Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson made a bit of history in the first half as he joined Zydrunas Ilgauskas as the only players in franchise history to record at least 2,000 offensive rebounds. Thompson, who needed three to accomplish the feat, finished with eight on the night and 15 total boards.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team-high 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 16 for the Grizzlies, who have lost back-to-back games. Jackson and Brooks each made four 3-pointers.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 14 points and as many rebounds in the loss.

Jackson’s 3-pointer gave Memphis a 103-96 lead with 6:11 to play in the fourth quarter before Cleveland scored the next 10 points to reclaim the lead. Love sank a 3-pointer to cap that surge, and he answered Jackson’s alley-oop and rookie Ja Morant’s short jumper with another 3-pointer to stake the Cavaliers to a 109-107 lead with 1:03 remaining.

Collin Sexton tacked on three free throws and Darius Garland added a pair to seal the win.

Memphis erased a four-point halftime deficit by producing the first eight points of the third and outscoring Cleveland 36-26 in the quarter to seize a 87-81 lead. Rookie Brandon Clarke, Valanciunas and Tyus Jones converted from in close to close the quarter.

The Grizzlies continued their surge to start the fourth, as Valanciunas dunked and Grayson Allen converted a four-point play after a flagrant-1 foul by Love to push Memphis’ advantage to 93-81.

