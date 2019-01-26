Heat beat Cavs behind Winslow's 27

Justise Winslow scored 27 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 100-94 win over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Miami, which trailed by five points at halftime, used an 18-5 third-quarter run to help secure the victory.

Winslow, who had seven rebounds, made 11 of 18 shots from the floor, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Cleveland’s Cedi Osman scored a career-high 29 points. Osman’s previous career high was 25 points, which he set on Wednesday at Boston.

Besides Osman, Cleveland also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Ante Zizic.

Even so, the Cavaliers have lost 18 of their past 19 games, including nine in a row at home and six straight overall.

Winslow was supported by Hassan Whiteside, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Heat also got good bench performances from Derrick Jones Jr. (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (13 points, six rebounds, three assists).

Miami was without reserve shooting guard Dion Waiters, who missed the game due to a migraine headache.

Cleveland led early at 6-0, but Miami surged on top 15-13 with 5:09 left in the first quarter on a Whiteside dunk. The Heat led the rest of the quarter and took a 27-23 advantage into the second.

There were five lead changes in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers, who shot 51.2 percent for the half, took a 53-48 lead into the break.

Miami’s power forward/center duo of James Johnson and Whiteside was held to just eight points and six rebounds in the first half. Cleveland’s power forward/center due of Osman and Zizic had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Winslow, after just one point in the second quarter, had 13 in the third. That helped Miami take an 80-70 lead into the fourth. Miami shot 48 percent in the third quarter with just one turnover, and its defense held Cleveland to 35-percent marksmanship.

Miami led by 18 points in the fourth and held on after the Cavaliers used a 13-1 run to cut their deficit to six with 1:09 left in the game.

