Preview: Knicks at Cavaliers

A fast start appeared likely for the Cleveland Cavaliers after defeating two Eastern Conference powers to begin the season, but a complete lack of defense has been the primary culprit in their surprising lack of success since. The Cavaliers return home Sunday to face the New York Knicks, and hope to stop a stretch in which they have dropped three of four contests.

Cleveland held Boston (102-99) and Milwaukee (116-97) below the century mark en route to a 2-0 start, but their play over the next four contests has been less inspiring, as their next four opponents (Orlando, Chicago, Brooklyn and New Orleans) have averaged 115.3 points against them over the last week. The Cavaliers have started slow over that span (minus-44 point differential in the first quarter) and accentuated the problem by surrendering a NBA-worst 13.8 3-pointers per game. “A lot of this, if we’re missing (3-pointers) and missing shots offensively and turning the basketball over, then we can’t get back in transition. So, better offense helps with our defense. Because if we’re scoring, then we can get back and get set,” coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after Saturday’s 123-101 loss to the Pelicans. New York became the last team to get its first victory following Friday’s 107-86 win against the Brooklyn Nets, using a 25-6 third-quarter run to blow the game open.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (1-3): Kristaps Porzingis bounced back from a lackluster 12-point effort on 3-of-14 from the field Tuesday versus Boston, scoring 30 points on 13-for-24 shooting to record his third 30-point outing of the season in the rout of Brooklyn. Jarrett Jack tallied eight points, seven rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in his first start, while Frank Ntilikina (ankle) returned from a two-game absence and handled point guard duties the rest of the time, finishing with nine points - the first of his NBA career - and five assists. Despite averaging only 23 minutes, Enes Kanter (13.8 points, 10.5 rebounds) is averaging a double-double while shooting a career-high 64.1 percent from the floor.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (3-3): The team’s surprising four-game stretch has coincided with Derrick Rose’s absence due to a sprained ankle as the former MVP was unable to return Saturday, causing Lue to use his fourth different starting lineup in six games. The Cavaliers allowed the Pelicans to shoot 53.3 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from long-range, while committing 17 turnovers - leading to 25 points - and gave up 70 points in the paint. “Defensively we have spurts and we know we can get to a point where we can sustain it a little bit longer. … So, that’s a positive. On the negative side, we’ve had more lulls than we’ve had spurts. ... When we have lulls teams, make us pay,” LeBron James told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

1. Cavaliers PF Kevin Love went 5-of-6 beyond the arc Saturday after connecting on only six of his first 25 from 3-point range over his first five outings.

2. New York’s 21-point margin of victory Friday was its largest since a 31-point rout of Phoenix on March 9, 2016.

3. Cleveland has trailed at the half in four consecutive games - its longest such streak in three seasons.

