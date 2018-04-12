James extends double-digit streak as Cavs fall to Knicks

LeBron James scored 10 points in 11 minutes to cap the first season of his career in which he played in all 82 games, but the Cleveland Cavaliers fell 110-98 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

James extended his NBA record by scoring in double figures for the 873rd straight regular-season game, a streak that stretches back to Jan. 6, 2007. He intended on playing until he reached double figures, and James reached 10 points with about two minutes left in the first quarter before checking out for the rest of the game with 87 seconds left in the period.

The four-time MVP’s previous career high for games played was 81 in 2008-09 when he sat out the regular-season finale.

James finished his 15th regular-season with 2,251 points, the fourth-highest total of his career. He averaged 27.4 points per game, his highest scoring average since returning to Cleveland in 2014.

The Cavaliers (50-32) will begin their attempt at a fourth straight Eastern Conference title as the fourth seed, facing the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

The only Cleveland starter to play major minutes was Cedi Osman. He played 39:03 and scored a career-high 18 points.

John Holland added a career-high 21 points and Ante Zizic had 20 for the Cavs.

Rookie Luke Kornet hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points for the Knicks, who won both meetings in Cleveland during their fourth straight season with at least 50 losses. Trey Burke added 19 and rookie Frank Ntilikina added 16 as the Knicks (29-53) shot 50.6 percent.

When James checked out, the Cavaliers held a 20-15 lead. The Knicks seized control of the game by scoring 12 straight points for a 46-30 lead on a jumper by Burke with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter, and they carried a 57-37 lead into halftime.

The Knicks took an 84-71 lead into the fourth and never led by fewer than eight points the rest of the way. Cleveland was within 86-78 on a jumper by Tristan Thompson early in the fourth, but a 3-pointer by Kornet made it 100-84 with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

