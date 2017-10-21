Preview: Magic at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking to defeat the visiting Orlando Magic for the 18th consecutive time when the teams square off Saturday. Cleveland’s streak is the longest current run of success in any NBA head-to-head series with Orlando’s last victory over the Cavaliers occurring Nov. 23, 2012.

The Cavaliers have recorded consecutive solid victories to open the season and received 24 points and eight assists from forward LeBron James in Friday’s impressive 116-97 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “(We) have seven new guys and we’re still working on our lineups and things of that nature,” said James afterward, “so to come in on their home floor where they play pretty well, it’s a big win for us.” Orlando dropped a 126-121 decision to the host Brooklyn Nets on Friday as power forward Aaron Gordon missed the game with a sprained left ankle and point guard Elfrid Payton exited in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Magic center Nikola Vucevic established career highs of 41 points and six 3-pointers while carrying the team against the Nets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (1-1): Vucevic was an incredible 17-of-22 from the field against the Nets and is averaging 30 points and 12.5 rebounds through two games. “I can’t imagine him having a better game than he did,” Orlando coach Frank Vogel said afterward. “His shot making was ridiculous.” Gordon has a chance at returning after a one-game absence but Payton might not be available and Vogel said the Magic would wait to see how he feels Saturday before determining his status.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (2-0): The Cleveland bench is filled with backcourt players and wings who are former NBA starters and Friday was 36-year-old Kyle Korver’s turn to shine. Korver knocked down 5-of-6 3-point attempts while scoring 17 points and resembling the form that has seen him make 2,054 long-range shots in his 15-year career. Kevin Love’s move to center has started well as he is averaging 16 points and 11.5 rebounds with back-to-back double-doubles but new point guard Derrick Rose injured an ankle Friday and will likely sit out versus the Magic.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers won last season’s three meetings by an average of 12.7 points.

2. Cleveland SG Dwyane Wade is averaging six points on 5-of-17 shooting in his first two games with the team.

3. Orlando PF Jonathan Isaac, the sixth overall pick of June’s draft, started in place of Gordon and had nine points but corralled only one rebound in 23 minutes.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 123, Magic 103