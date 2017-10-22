Magic snap skid with rout of Cavs

CLEVELAND -- Nikola Vucevic said he’d never beaten LeBron James, and the Orlando Magic were facing a 17-game losing streak to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both of those streaks ended Saturday night.

Vucevic scored 23 points and the Magic stunned the Cavaliers 114-93 in a game that was as close as the score says. Orlando led by as many as 37 points and never trailed.

The skid was the longest in Magic history to one team, just as the winning streak was Cleveland’s best against an opponent. The Magic hadn’t beaten Cleveland since Nov. 23, 2012.

“This was the first time I’ve ever beat them in the NBA, so that means a lot to me,” Vucevic said referring to James’ teams.

“This game had lots of positives, one of the most positives we’ve had in a long time. I‘m really happy for this team because we haven’t had success against them for a while.”

Vucevic, 26, played for the Magic in that game against Cleveland five years ago and scored 10 points in a 108-104 win. James was a member of the Miami Heat at the time, and never lost to the Magic when he was there.

Jonathon Simmons scored 19 points off the bench for Orlando and Evan Fournier finished with 13 points. D.J. Augustin had 12 points and 10 assists.

Vucevic made 11 of 16 shots from the field.

James paced the Cavs with 22 points and Kevin Love added 19. Iman Shumpert scored 21 points off the bench.

Orlando jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first three minutes of the first quarter. The Magic led 56-45 at halftime and pulled away with a 32-20 third quarter.

“They (Cavaliers) were far from their best and we understand that,” Orlando coach Frank Vogel said. “We need to keep that in perspective. Our guys were really swarming defensively, and they missed a lot of open shots early. The Cavs were not at their best tonight, and we capitalized.”

The Cavaliers shot just 38.4 percent (33 of 86) from the field. Cleveland cut its deficit to seven points before Orlando responded with a 14-0 run in the third.

“Last year, we probably would’ve crumbled when they got the lead down,” Augustin said. “We’ve got a lot of goals in mind this season, but we’re staying humble.”

The Magic were17 of 35 from 3-point range to Cleveland’s 7 of 25. Orlando already had 11 3s in the bank by the time Iman Shumpert made Cleveland’s first 3-pointer with 8:58 left in the third quarter.

”You got to try to get stops,“ James said. ”And we did it for a couple minutes and then Vucs hit one at the end of the shot clock and D.J. hit one off the background. Things like that happen.

“But those plays happen when you start like that. Sometimes it’s like, ‘What can you do?’ But you expect that when you start the game like that.”

Dwyane Wade, the 12-time All-Star and James’ best friend who signed with the Cavs on Sept. 27, has struggled in his first three games. He was 2 of 8 from the field for five points Saturday and is just 7 of 25 in three games.

“I‘m trying to find it, man,” Wade said. “It’s very different, different than I’ve ever played. Just trying to find my way, as we go on, see how I can be best for this team. Everything’s happened so fast. This has been a long, a long week.”

NOTES: Magic PG Elfrid Payton is “going to miss some games,” according to coach Frank Vogel. Payton underwent an MRI on Saturday that showed a “mild to moderate” left hamstring strain suffered in Friday’s loss to Brooklyn. ... Orlando F Aaron Gordon (sore left ankle) missed his second straight game. He tested it before the game, but Vogel said it was unlikely Gordon would play. ... Both Magic players on “two-way” contracts, C Khem Birch and F Wes Iwundu, were activated for the game. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose missed the game because of the sprained left ankle suffered Friday in Milwaukee. Coach Tyronn Lue said he didn’t know when Rose would return. The NBA upgraded the foul committed by Bucks C Greg Monroe that injured Rose to a flagrant-one. Monroe wrapped Rose around the neck on a drive to the hoop with 10:12 left in the game but was assessed only a common foul. ... The Cavs were 17 of 17 from the foul line Friday night in Milwaukee. The last time they were perfect on that many foul shots was Dec. 17, 1987, when Cleveland were 22 of 22 from the stripe against Chicago -- a franchise record.