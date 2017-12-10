James’ triple-double, clutch play lifts Cavs over 76ers

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers could’ve said we’re too old, too tired to bother running with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Instead, LeBron James sprinted past them down the stretch.

James scored or assisted on the Cavaliers’ final 22 points en route to another triple-double in Cleveland’s 105-98 win over the Sixers on Saturday night.

James finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in 39 minutes for his 58th career triple-double during the regular season and third this year.

The Cavs are the oldest team in the NBA, and they didn’t arrive home from Friday’s loss at Indiana until after 4 a.m. Saturday because of weather and plane issues. The Sixers were asleep in Cleveland for hours before the Cavs arrived.

Also, the Cavs were missing Kevin Love (hip soreness) and the Sixers held Joel Embiid out with a game Sunday against New Orleans.

“This is a big win for us,” said James, whose streak of 13 consecutive games shooting at least .500 from the field was snapped. He was 9 of 23 and started the game 3 of 11.

“After everything that we went through last night, being delayed for five hours, stuck in Indiana after a tough game and basically not getting to our homes until 4:30 in the morning,” James said.

“Your whole day is kind of just screwed up. Your whole routine and your regiment is kind of screwed up. For us to come out here and be professionals -- still got to be professionals, nobody’s going to feel sorry for you -- for us to show up and have our All-Star power forward out, have so many guys out, everyone just gave what they had and we were very resilient.”

Jeff Green, Kyle Korver, and Dwyane Wade all scored 13 points off Cleveland’s bench. Jae Crowder scored 12 points, including a dagger 3-pointer from James with 40.9 seconds left for a 104-98 lead.

The Cavs acquired Crowder in the trade that brought Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland and sent Kyrie Irving to Boston. He’s shooting 38 percent this season and averaging 8.5 points. In other words, he’s struggled.

“Y‘all know I’ve been struggling,” Crowder said. “It feels good to finally see one go down, especially late in the game. I’ve made quite a few of those in my career, but I haven’t made them like I wanted to here.”

Cleveland’s scored at least 100 points in 20 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in team history.

The Sixers were led by 19 points apiece from J.J. Redick and Robert Covington, who was injured trying to save the ball out of bounds with about 1:08 left and did not return.

A team official said Covington suffered a lower back injury. Covington crashed into the stands near Cleveland’s bench and was down for several minutes before teammates helped him walk off.

“I was just shocked because I didn’t know he went down,” said Ben Simmons, who finished with 14 points and 10 assists.“I just spoke with him and hopefully he’ll be all right.”

J.R. Smith moved ahead of Kobe Bryant (1,827 3-pointers) for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list with two 3s for the Cavs.

Dario Saric, who was questionable with eye and facial injuries, added 17 points for the Sixers.

Trevor Booker, acquired Thursday from Brooklyn in a trade for Jahlil Okafor, made his Sixers debut off the bench and finished with 12 points.

The Sixers led 13-3 and 18-7 in the first quarter, but the Cavs ripped off a 13-2 run of their own and trailed just 24-23 when it was over. Ante Zizic, starting for Love, was out of the game for good after about five minutes.

Cleveland led by as many as 12 in the second quarter and was ahead 52-46 at halftime. The Cavs’ bench was the difference, at one point outscoring the Sixers’ reserves 27-6. Wade had seven points and four assists in the first half.

James scored 12 in the third quarter, but the Cavs’ seven turnovers kept them from pulling away. Cleveland led 78-73 heading into the fourth, and Covington’s 3-ball with 11:18 to go tied it at 78. Redick’s 3 with 10:10 remaining put the Sixers ahead 84-81 with 10:10 remaining.

“I was proud of our guys in the way we competed, there was no back down,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

“We’re trying to be an aggressive, physical, defensive-minded team. For most of the season we have been, but the past two games we weren‘t. I thought tonight we reclaimed some of that personality that we are seeking.”

The Sixers led 96-91 with 4:43 to go and scored just two more points. James started the Cavs’ run with a drive and foul shot with 4:22 left.

NOTES: Cavs C Kevin Love told Cleveland.com after Friday’s loss to Indiana that his left hip was sore from guarding Memphis C Zach Randolph on Wednesday. Love, who scored 20 points Friday, warmed up Saturday but team medical personnel decided to hold him back. Rookie C Ante Zizic made his first NBA start. Love is averaging 24.2 points over his last six games ... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said C Joel Embiid was kept out against the Cavs instead of Sunday’s game against New Orleans because of the chance to rest him consecutive days. The Sixers last played Thursday. ... Sixers G Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is no longer experiencing shoulder pain and will ramp up on-court activities, the team said in a news release. Sixers’ doctors will “gauge his readiness in three weeks,” according to the release. Fultz averaged 6.0 points in four games before he was shut down with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in his shoulder. ... The Sixers also said G/F Justin Anderson would be re-evaluated in two weeks as he recovers from shin splints. Anderson has been out since Nov. 18. ... The Cavs will practice Monday, a news item because they haven’t done that since Nov. 26.