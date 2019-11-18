Harris, Embiid lead 76ers in rout of Cavs

EditorsNote: Updates: 1. Minor edits throughout

Nov 17, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; A detail of the shoes wrong by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Knight (20) before a game between the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Tobias Harris scored 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Joel Embiid added 14 points and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers led for all but a few minutes in a 114-95 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

James Ennis III contributed 14 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 13 for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a five-game road skid. Al Horford had 11 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 15. Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love had 12 points each for the Cavaliers, who have dropped three in a row.

The Sixers shot 65.2 percent in the first quarter and continued the torrid pace on their way to a 55-28 lead with 5:22 left in the second. Philadelphia’s 27-point lead was anchored by a 39-10 run.

The Sixers twice led by 29 points before pulling ahead 68-44 at halftime.

Thompson was the only Cavalier in double figures with 10 points at the break.

Embiid paced the Sixers with his 14 points. Philly shot 68.3 percent on its way to a season-high in first-half points.

Three quick baskets — a layup by Simmons and a short jumper and three-point play by Horford — gave the 76ers a 75-44 lead early in the third.

Darius Garland converted a three-point play, and Sexton added a driving layup following a Sixers turnover, but the Cavaliers still trailed 82-57 with 5:21 left in the third.

After Cleveland climbed within 20, the Sixers reeled off five straight points capped by Korkmaz’s 3-pointer for a 92-67 advantage.

The Sixers led 95-69 after three quarters.

Clarkson’s two free throws cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 102-84 with 6:26 remaining. After an empty Sixers possession, Alfonzo McKinnie sank a 3-pointer from the wing and to make the score 102-87.

Harris then hit a 3-pointer and a short baseline jumper to extend the Sixers’ lead back to 107-87. Philadelphia cruised to the victory in the final few minutes.

—Field Level Media