FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
October 22, 2017 / 3:18 AM / in 3 days

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Derrick Rose is unlikely to play Saturday when the Cavaliers host the Magic. Rose twisted his ankle and left Friday’s game after colliding with Greg Monroe in the second half. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Rose would be re-evaluated when the team returns to Cleveland.

F LeBron James said he is not completely recovered from the left ankle injury that limited to just one preseason game, but he scored 24 points with eight assists and five rebounds in Friday’s win over the Bucks. James, who played 41 minutes in the season opener Tuesday, was on the court for 37 minutes Friday night.

F Kyle Korver had 17 points Friday and was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.