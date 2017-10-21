Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Derrick Rose is unlikely to play Saturday when the Cavaliers host the Magic. Rose twisted his ankle and left Friday’s game after colliding with Greg Monroe in the second half. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Rose would be re-evaluated when the team returns to Cleveland.

F LeBron James said he is not completely recovered from the left ankle injury that limited to just one preseason game, but he scored 24 points with eight assists and five rebounds in Friday’s win over the Bucks. James, who played 41 minutes in the season opener Tuesday, was on the court for 37 minutes Friday night.

F Kyle Korver had 17 points Friday and was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.