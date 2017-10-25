FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
October 26, 2017 / 4:06 AM / in 3 hours

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F LeBron James often handles the ball for the Cavs and is their assists leader on the season, but he played the point guard position Tuesday night because Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) was out and coach Tyronn Lue sought a bigger lineup. James scored 34 points and piled up 13 assists in Cleveland’s 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls. James shot 13-for-20 from the field and drained four 3-pointers. Lue said he planned to stick with James, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Jae Crowder -- the Cavs’ third starting lineup on the young season -- for at least the next two games. James tied Zydrunas Ilgauskas (771 games) for the most games in Cavs’ history.

G Dwyane Wade came off the bench to score 11 points in Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. It was Wade’s 12th game off the bench in 15 seasons, covering 919 games. He asked to move to the second unit after struggling in three games as a starter with Cleveland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.