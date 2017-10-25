Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James often handles the ball for the Cavs and is their assists leader on the season, but he played the point guard position Tuesday night because Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) was out and coach Tyronn Lue sought a bigger lineup. James scored 34 points and piled up 13 assists in Cleveland’s 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls. James shot 13-for-20 from the field and drained four 3-pointers. Lue said he planned to stick with James, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Jae Crowder -- the Cavs’ third starting lineup on the young season -- for at least the next two games. James tied Zydrunas Ilgauskas (771 games) for the most games in Cavs’ history.

G Dwyane Wade came off the bench to score 11 points in Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. It was Wade’s 12th game off the bench in 15 seasons, covering 919 games. He asked to move to the second unit after struggling in three games as a starter with Cleveland.