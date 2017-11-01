FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 2, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in an hour

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Iman Shumpert of the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to miss at least another week with a sore right knee. Shumpert underwent an MRI exam on Monday, with the team saying tests didn’t reveal any structural damage. He will be out five to seven days while undergoing treatment and rehab. Shumpert missed Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks due to the knee pain. The 27-year-old Shumpert is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18.2 minutes for the Cavaliers (3-4), who have dropped three in a row.

