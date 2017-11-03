Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

C Tristan Thompson is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a left calf strain, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Thursday. Thompson sustained the injury during the second quarter of Wednesday’s 124-107 setback against the Indiana Pacers. He exited the arena on crutches and underwent an MRI exam at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Thursday morning. The 26-year-old Thompson will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation, the team said. Thompson is averaging 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games this season for defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland (3-5), which has dropped four in a row.