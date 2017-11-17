Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

SF Lebron James led the way with 31 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 victory at Charlotte. James fought some foul trouble in the third quarter, but once he returned, he was again the dominant player on the floor. He finished 12 of 24 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He also had eight assists and six rebounds. James is 44-6 against teams from Charlotte (the Bobcats and the Hornets) during his 15-year career.

G J.R. Smith scored 10 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 victory at Charlotte.

PF Kevin Love recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s 115-107 victory at Charlotte.

PF Channing Frye had nine points and eight rebounds in Wednesday’s 115-107 victory at Charlotte.

SF Jeff Green scored 13 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 victory at Charlotte.

G Kyle Korver scored 11 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 victory at Charlotte.