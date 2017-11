F LeBron James collected 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists Monday as Cleveland beat Philadelphia 113-91, the Cavs’ eighth consecutive victory. James poured in 15 points in the first six minutes of the game and 22 in the first half as the Cavs built a 53-45 lead. “My teammates always say set the tone early,” he said. “It starts with me and then trickles down to everybody else.”

G Dwyane Wade scored 15 points off the bench for the Cavs in their win over the 76ers Monday night.