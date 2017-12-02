Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Iman Shumpert had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday and will miss six to eight weeks, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Vertical reported that the surgery was to repair a small meniscus tear. Shumpert, who has missed five of the Cavaliers past six games because of fluid buildup, was re-evaluated Tuesday. It was determined at that time that surgery was necessary. Shumpert, who has missed a total of nine games this season, is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

F LeBron James of the Cavaliers has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October-November. James averaged 28 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds in 22 games while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor. James highlighted his strong start with a franchise-record 57 points at the Wizards on Nov. 3 and led the Cavaliers to 10 straight wins closing the month.