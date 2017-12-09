Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James paced the Cavaliers with 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting and also had 10 rebounds and eight assists in their loss to the Pacers on Friday night that ended a 13-game win streak. “Streaks are meant to be broken, obviously,” James said. “We knew this would be a tough game for us. They’re playing extremely well at home. We gave ourselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”

G J.R. Smith needs two 3-pointers to pass Kobe Bryant (1,827) for 12th most on the NBA’s career 3-point field goals list. Smith sank 5 of 10 3s on Friday in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Pacers.