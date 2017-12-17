Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F Cedi Osman scored a career-high 10 points for Cleveland.

C Tristan Thompson returned from his one-game absence (sore left calf) and scored four points in seven minutes, adding two rebounds and two steals in the first half. He had missed 20 of the last 21 games.

F LeBron James passed Larry Bird for sixth place in career triple-doubles with his third in four games and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Utah Jazz 109-100 on Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

F Kevin Love had 15 points and five rebounds for Cleveland.