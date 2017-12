The Cleveland Cavaliers recalled C Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge of the G League. Zizic posted a double-double with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting, a game-high 13 rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes in the Charge’s 114-109 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Friday. In five games for the Charge this season, Zizic is averaging 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 24.4 minutes. He has also appeared in 11 games with the Cavaliers this season.