Blazers start hot, hold off Cavs

Portland squandered most of a 23-point halftime lead, but CJ McCollum and Seth Curry came to the rescue as the Trail Blazers beat the Cavaliers 123-110 on Monday in Cleveland.

In winning their fourth straight, the Trail Blazers never trailed, and they scored more than 100 points for the 26th straight game.

Portland took command early, scoring the first 14 points of the game. The Trail Blazers shot a sizzling 68.4 percent in the first half and made 11 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc, leaving them seemingly in command up 71-48 at intermission.

However, the Cavaliers outscored the Trail Blazers 36-17 in the third to trail 88-84 heading into the fourth.

Cleveland was down just 92-90 after Larry Nance Jr.’s free throw with 9:08 left.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by McCollum and Curry pushed the lead back to eight. Collin Sexton’s trey got the Cavs within 100-95, but then Portland put the game away on an 19-7 run.

McCollum scored 35 points lead the Trail Blazers. Damien Lillard added 21 points and eight assists, and Jusuf Nurkic recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. Curry finished with 15 off the bench, connecting on all five of his 3-point attempts.

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 27 points. Jordan Clarkson, Cleveland’s leading scorer, added 19 off the bench. Kevin Love scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to notch his third straight double-double. He is five games into his return to the lineup after foot surgery.

The Cavaliers had a chance for their first three-game winning streak of the season, but a cold start doomed their chances. They shot just 40 percent in the first quarter and didn’t score until Love’s 23-foot jumper at the 6:52 mark made the score 14-2.

Portland’s lead ballooned to 20-5 on a tip-in by Maurice Harkless. Cleveland trailed by just 11 at the end of the first after Marquese Chriss connected on a 26-foot 3-pointer.

Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Jack Layman followed with another as the Trail Blazers opened up an 18-point lead early in the second quarter.

—Field Level Media