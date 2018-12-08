Fox, Hield power Kings past Cavs in second half

De’Aaron Fox missed his career-high by one point Friday night, pouring in 30 points as the Sacramento Kings rolled past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 129-110.

Buddy Hield complemented his backcourt mate with 25 points for the Kings, who won their third straight, including second in a row to start a four-game trip.

Jordan Clarkson had 26 points and rookie Collin Sexton 23 for the Cavaliers, who played without George Hill, who was held out as final details were being worked out on a trade to Milwaukee.

The Cavaliers are reported to get Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and first- and second-round picks in the three-team deal that also involves Washington.

The teams played to a 66-all halftime tie before the Kings gradually pulled away in the second half. Fox had 14 of his points and Hield 12 in the second half.

Fox, whose career-high for points came last month against Atlanta, completed his sixth double-double of the season with a game-high 12 assists.

Hield (five) and Fox (four) combined for nine of the Kings’ 13 3-pointers. Sacramento outscored Cleveland 39-30 from beyond the arc.

Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 15, Nemanja Bjelica 13 and Willie Cauley-Stein 10 for the Kings, who improved to 7-6 on the road.

Sacramento shot 57.1 percent in the win.

Alec Burks had a team-high nine assists to go with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Larry Nance Jr. had 11 points and Cedi Osman 10 for Cleveland, which has begun a three-game homestand with a pair of losses.

