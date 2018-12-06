NBA fines Thompson $15K for flipping off fans

Dec 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) argues a call with referee Matt Boland (18) during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA on Thursday announced it has fined Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson $15,000 for flipping off fans during a game earlier this week in Brooklyn.

Thompson directed his middle finger toward hecklers Monday night immediately after the Cavs’ 99-97 victory over the Nets at the Barclays Center.

Thompson tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds to power the Cavs and successfully defended against Spencer Dinwiddie’s 3-point attempt to win the game for the Nets at the buzzer.

Thompson made the gesture as he walked off the floor.

—Field Level Media