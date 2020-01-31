Ibaka leads Raptors to 9th straight win

EditorsNote: Corrects size of lead after Powell dunk in graf 8; clarifies ties in second quarter in graf 10; other minor edits

Jan 30, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Serge Ibaka scored 26 points and the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 Thursday night to extend their season-best winning streak to nine games.

Kyle Lowry added 23 points — 14 in the third quarter — for the Raptors, who completed a three-game sweep of the season series with the Cavaliers.

Norman Powell scored eight of his 16 points in the final 1:02 of the game for Toronto to help repel a Cleveland rally.

Pascal Siakam contributed 19 points for Toronto, Chris Boucher had 10 points and Fred VanVleet had eight points and a season-best 12 assists.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton scored 23 points each for Cleveland. Darius Garland had 16 points and eight assists, Kevin Porter Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. added 13 points each, and Tristan Thompson had two points and 12 rebounds.

The Raptors took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers used a 10-0 run to cut the lead to four.

The Raptors responded by taking a 10-point lead on Siakam’s 3-pointer with 5:41 remaining. Cleveland went on a 9-0 run and Love’s 3-pointer cut the lead to one point with 3:52 left at 100-99.

Powell made a 3-pointer and then a dunk with 35.1 seconds remaining to give Toronto a six-point lead. He later added two free throws to get the lead back to six with 20.8 second left.

The Raptors led 31-26 after the first quarter.

Cleveland tied the game six times in the second quarter, the last on Love’s 3-pointer with 2:23 left in the half, but Ibaka answered with six straight points. Garland’s floating seven-footer completed the first half with the Raptors leading 56-52.

Lowry’s 3-pointer gave Toronto an eight-point lead with 8:12 left in the third quarter. Cleveland twice cut the lead to two points, but Lowry’s 17-footer and free throw with 1:23 left completed an 11-0 Raptors’ run for a 13-point lead. Toronto led 88-76 after three quarters.

Patrick McCaw (broken nose) returned to the Toronto lineup wearing a mask after missing three games and scored four points.

Marc Gasol (hamstring tightness) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained ankle) did not play for the Raptors.

—Field Level Media