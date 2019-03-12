Sexton powers Cavaliers' romp over Raptors

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and all five Cleveland starters scored in double figures in the Cavaliers’ 126-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday in Cleveland.

Mar 11, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic (left) in the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Love, with 16 points and 18 rebounds, recorded his ninth double-double in 14 games this season. Love also was a force on the defensive end, drawing four offensive fouls.

Cedi Osman added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ante Zizic compiled 17 points and seven boards.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 25 points and nine rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 15 points, and Kyle Lowry scored 14 for the Raptors, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Toronto’s Serge Ibaka and Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss were ejected for throwing punches near the end of the third period.

Ibaka and Chriss collided while going for a full-court pass near the Raptors’ basket. Chriss appeared to say something as Ibaka got up. Ibaka grabbed Chriss by the throat and punches were thrown by both players.

None of the punches landed.

Cleveland took a 91-77 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead grew to 108-88 on Osman’s layup and free throw.

The Cavaliers took control early in the second period. Jordan Clarkson and David Nwaba hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Cleveland a 31-26 lead.

Cleveland took a 59-54 lead into intermission despite shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, while the Raptors hit 51.5 percent. The big difference was turnovers; Toronto committed 11 to just two by Cleveland in the first half.

Sexton led the Cavaliers with 13 first-half points while Leonard had 13 to pace the Raptors.

Cleveland opened up an 11-point lead early in the third period with Sexton and Zizic combining to score seven consecutive points. Toronto cut the lead to five, but Love later hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Cleveland a 78-66 lead.

The Cavaliers connected on six 3-pointers in the third quarter and made 18 of 41 for the game. The Raptors made just 11 of 39.

