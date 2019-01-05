Jazz turn close game into rout over Cavs

EditorsNote: 12th graf, add “on” after “connected”

Donovan Mitchell scored 18 points and Jae Crowder tallied 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz notched a 117-91 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Ricky Rubio scored 15 points while Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles added 12 apiece as Utah snapped a six-game losing streak in Cleveland. Dante Exum had 11 points as Kyle Korver and Derrick Favors each scored 10 points.

Alec Burks scored 17 points for the Cavaliers, who dropped their eighth consecutive game and their 10 in their last 11. Collin Sexton tallied 13 points, Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson each scored 12 points and Larry Nance Jr. had 10.

Gobert (five) and Favors (three) combined for eight of Utah’s nine blocked shots.

Utah made 19 of 22 free-throw attempts and shot 51.2 percent from the field, including 14 of 35 from 3-point range.

Cleveland also shot well from the line by hitting 16 of 17. The Cavaliers shot just 39 percent from the field and were 11 of 21 from long range.

Utah outscored Cleveland 69-42 in the second half to break open a close game.

Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the third quarter to tie the score at 64 while igniting a 17-4 run.

Crowder hit a 3-pointer and Korver sank three free throws after being fouled while shooting a 3-pointer to end the spurt and made it 78-68 with 1:11 remaining.

Mitchell buried another 3-pointer with 15.9 seconds left as the Jazz took an 81-71 lead into the final stanza.

Crowder made a layup and drained a 3-pointer in the first 49 seconds of the fourth quarter as Utah’s lead reached 15.

Crowder connected on two free throws to increase the margin to 20 with 8:56 remaining and followed with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to make it 96-73.

Exum’s fast-break basket pushed the lead to 30 at 112-82 with 3:22 remaining.

The lead topped out at 32 points as Utah closed out its first road win against the Cavaliers since March 5, 2012.

Hood scored 12 first-half points as Cleveland led 49-48 at the break.

Hood drained a 3-pointer to cap a 14-2 run to start the second quarter and give the Cavaliers a 34-25 lead with 9:10 remaining.

Hood later converted a three-point play to give Cleveland a 45-36 advantage with 3:08 left before Utah finished the half with a 12-4 push to trail by one.

