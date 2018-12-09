Cavaliers heat up to end Wizards’ win streak

Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the visiting Washington Wizards 116-101 Saturday night.

Alec Burks scored 14 points for the Cavaliers, who were playing the second of back-to-backs.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, reserve Jeff Green had 17 and Otto Porter Jr. added 15 for the Wizards, who had won three straight.

John Wall returned after missing Wednesday’s game in Atlanta for personal reasons. He went 0-for-5 from the field and scored one point in 26 minutes.

Leading by 16 at halftime, Cleveland outscored Washington 12-2 to start the third quarter and Larry Nance Jr.’s hook shot made it 87-60 with 3:05 left in the third quarter.

Cleveland extended its lead to 28 points early in the fourth quarter. Washington got no closer than 15 in the final minute.

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Wizards 49-33.

With the Cavs leading 23-22, Jalen Jones’ 3-pointer started a 15-3 run to the end of the first quarter.

Cleveland shot 66.7 percent (16-for-24) from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the quarter.

Washington didn’t make a field goal over the first 5:27 of the second quarter as Cleveland went on an 11-1 run and Thompson’s layup made it 49-26.

The Wizards rallied and cut the halftime deficit to 62-46 on Porter’s 3-pointer. Beal led the Wizards with 17 points and Porter added 15 points in the half as Washington shot 40.4 percent (19-for-47).

Thompson scored 19 points in the half for Cleveland and Sexton had 17 points and five assists.

The Cavs cooled a bit in the second quarter and shot 54.2 percent (26-for-48) in the half.

The Wizards’ Matthew Dellavedova, acquired in a three-team trade Friday with the Milwaukee Bucks, watched Saturday’s game from the bench. He began his career with Cleveland.

