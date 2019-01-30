Cavs let big lead vanish but hold off Wizards

EditorsNote: fixes timing of fourth-quarter play, free throws at end

Jan 29, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic (41) in the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers squandered most of a 25-point fourth-quarter lead before holding on to defeat the Washington Wizards 116-113 for their second straight win.

Washington cut the deficit to three points in the final minute and had a chance to tie when it inbounded with 10.8 seconds left but Cedi Osman knocked the ball away from Troy Brown, who was attempting a 3-pointer, and the Cavs held on despite missing nine fourth-quarter free throws.

Osman had 26 points for Cleveland and Ante Zizic had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 31 points for Washington but was on the bench during the fourth-quarter rally. Reserve Jordan McCrae had 15 points and Trevor Ariza added 13 for the Wizards, who have lost two straight.

Cleveland led by six at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter when it outscored the Wizards 35-22.

Matthew Dellavedova’s 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers an 82-61 lead late in the quarter.

Clarkson’s second straight 3-pointer made it 94-69 with 10:44 left to play and Cleveland still led by 25 with 6:58 to play before Washington rallied.

Gary Payton’s layup capped a 13-2 run that brought the Wizards within 109-99 and McCrae’s jumper made it 112-103 with 1:42 left to play.

Washington cut it to 115-108 on Brown’s layup with 35.1 seconds left. After Cleveland’s Collin Sexton missed two free throws, McCrae hit a 3-pointer with 30.7 seconds remaining.

Clarkson’s free throw extended the lead to 116-111, but McCrae’s two free throws pulled Washington within 116-113 with 18.5 seconds left.

Osman missed two free throws and Washington had the ball with 10.8 seconds remaining before Brown’s failed 3-point attempt.

The Cavaliers took their largest lead of the first half, 53-44, on Clarkson’s layup with 8.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter, but Ariza hit a 3-pointer with one second left.

—Field Level Media