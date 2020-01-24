Wizards blow by Cavs behind Beal's 36

Bradley Beal scored 36 points as the visiting Washington Wizards posted a 124-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Jan 23, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Beal made 15 of 22 shots, one night after going 16 of 24 during a 38-point performance in the Wizards’ 134-129 overtime loss at Miami.

Davis Bertans scored 17 points to avenge a porous performance in Washington’s 113-100 loss to Cleveland on Nov. 8. Bertans made just 2 of 10 shots in that contest, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Ish Smith chipped in 17 points for the Wizards, who shot 55.3 percent from the field (47 of 85) and 44.4 percent from 3-point range (16 of 36) to improve to 6-18 on the road this season.

Collin Sexton highlighted his 29-point performance by making 10 of 15 shots from the floor for the Cavaliers, who have lost six in a row and 11 of their last 13 games.

Larry Nance Jr. collected a career-high-tying 22 points along with 12 rebounds while Kevin Love added 21 points for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers cut a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to nine at 101-92 with 9:52 remaining in the fourth, but Smith responded with a pair of jumpers to ignite a 9-3 run over the next three minutes.

The Wizards were not seriously threatened after that.

Washington limped out of the blocks after playing an overtime game in Miami on Wednesday before a three-hour flight to Cleveland meant a late night for the club.

The Wizards were outscored 18-6 lead in the early going before finding their offensive rhythm by scoring 34 of the next 42 points to secure a 40-26 lead. Bertans capped the pronounced stretch with a pair of 3-pointers.

Washington seized a 68-61 lead at halftime after shooting 56.3 percent from the field (27 of 48) and 50.0 percent from 3-point range (10 of 20).

The Wizards extended their advantage to 98-78 in the third quarter, with Isaac Bonga converting a three-point play and 3-pointer before Bertans connected from beyond the arc.

—Field Level Media