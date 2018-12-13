Mavs dump Hawks for 3rd straight win

EditorsNote: adds to fifth graf

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points as the Dallas Mavericks extended their winning streak to three games with a 114-107 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

The win also broke the Mavericks’ 10-game losing streak to the Hawks, a stretch that began Oct. 30, 2013. Dallas is now 5-1 in December.

Barnes, who was out with a hamstring injury when the teams met in October, shot 8-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. The Mavs are now 6-1 when Barnes scores 20 points.

The Mavericks also got 24 points from rookie Luka Doncic, who was 12-for-15 from the foul line and added 10 rebounds and six assists. It was the 13th time he scored 20 or more points.

J.J. Barea came off the bench to add 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Dorian Finney-Smith added 11 points and six rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan contributed 11 points and 11 boards.

Atlanta got a double-double from John Collins for the fifth straight game. The second-year forward had 20 points, shooting 10-for-22, and grabbed 17 rebounds.

The Hawks also got 22 points and five rebounds from Kent Bazemore and 24 points and 10 assists from rookie Trae Young. Rookie Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 19 points.

Barea put the Mavericks ahead to stay when he drained a 3-pointer with a minute left in the third quarter. That sparked a 24-9 run that carried over into the fourth quarter and helped Dallas put the game away.

Both teams took turns holding the lead in the first half. The Mavericks led by as many as eight points before the Hawks came back to grab the lead in the second quarter and take a 52-51 edge into halftime.

The teams split their two-game series. The Hawks won the first meeting 111-104 on Oct. 24 in Atlanta.

The Hawks continued to play without Jeremy Linn (sore back), Omari Spellman (hip) and Taurean Prince (ankle). The Mavericks played without Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) and Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle) but did get Maxi Kleber back from a left great toe sprain.

Atlanta continues its three-game road trip on Friday with a game at Boston. Dallas plays at Phoenix on Thursday for the second half of a back-to-back.

—Field Level Media