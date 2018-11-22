Barea, Harris power Mavs past Nets late

EditorsNote: Changed Barnes’ point total to 28 in 3rd graf; Changed CRabbe’s pt total to 27 in 4th graf; Changed time of Barnes’ jumper in 7th graf to 3:20

A fourth-quarter burst from reserves J.J. Barea and Devin Harris allowed the Dallas Mavericks to record a 119-113 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Harris and Barea scored Dallas’ first 12 points of the fourth quarter and combined for 17 in a row going back to the third. Their outburst paced a 16-6 Dallas run for a 103-93 advantage after the Nets, down by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, and 61-50 at the half, clawed back to tie the game at 87-87.

Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 28 points and was also clutch late in a close game, with seven points in the final 6:35.

Brooklyn was led by Allen Crabbe’s 27 points, 12 of which came in consecutive fashion — all on 3-pointers — to make it close in the fourth quarter. But the Nets never could get over the hump and regain the lead after going up 8-7 early in the game.

Harris finished with a season-high 18 points, eight coming at the free-throw line on 10 attempts, plus four steals and three rebounds in 18 minutes for Dallas. Barea, who missed Monday’s loss at Memphis due to an injury, also finished with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, to go with seven assists and just one turnover in 29 minutes.

Barnes set the tone early, scoring 18 of his season-high 28 points in the first half, but it was his key 3-pointer in a two-point game and then a short jumper that stretched Dallas’ lead to 108-102 with 3:20 to play.

The Nets are now 0-5 on the second night of back-to-back games this season, after winning impressively at Miami on Tuesday.

Mavs rookie Luka Doncic finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. DeAndre Jordan recorded his 11th double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Nets reserve Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points with seven assists, but was just 1 of 5 from beyond the arc, and Ed Davis came off the bench to contribute 17 points and nine rebounds, with 11 points and six boards coming in the first quarter.

—Field Level Media