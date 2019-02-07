Doncic nets triple-double in Mavs' win over Hornets

Runaway rookie of the year favorite Luka Doncic recorded the third triple-double of his career and shook off poor shooting to produce late fireworks in a 99-93 defeat of the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Doncic, just 3 of 16 from the floor with under four minutes to play, came up with a nifty finish at the rim and drew the foul for a three-point play and then followed up with a 3-pointer to put the Mavs ahead for good, 94-88, in a game that wasn’t pretty but was mostly close throughout.

The 19-year-old Slovenian finished with a team-high 19 points on 5 of 20 shooting — just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc — along with 11 assists and 10 rebounds. His total floor game stole the spotlight from All-Star Kemba Walker, who led the Hornets with 30 points.

But Walker, who scored 22 in the first half, went scoreless in third quarter before scoring eight of Charlotte’s first 10 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 81 with 8:05 to go. He was held without a point the rest of the way.

Outside of Walker, the Hornets had trouble mustering any offense one night after blowing a 20-point lead at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Walker outscored the rest of the Hornets’ starters for most of the night. Marvin Williams, Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo and Jeremy Lamb combined for 36 points on 14 of 36 shooting. Charlotte went 9 of 37 from deep and contributed to the offensive misery with 14 turnovers.

Dallas, which swept the two-game season series from Charlotte, including a 38-point win at Charlotte on Jan. 2, received balanced scoring with six players reaching double figures.

Dorian Finney-Smith recorded his second career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell each had 11. Tim Hardaway Jr., acquired last week in the blockbuster trade that delivered Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, made his debut with 12 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

Harrison Barnes had 10 points, but sat out the fourth quarter as trade rumors started to swirl that he may have been traded to the Sacramento Kings.

