Dunn's career night propels Bulls over Mavericks

Chicago guard Kris Dunn had a career-high 32 points and Justin Holiday had 23 points and made five 3-pointers in the Bulls’ 127-124 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday.

Forward Lauri Markkanen had 16 points and reserve guard David Nwaba had 13 as the Bulls (14-25) held on despite a late scare to break a three-game losing streak. They have won 11 of their last 16 games.

Guard Wesley Matthews had 24 points and made five 3-pointers and Harrison Barnes had 23 points for the Mavericks (13-27), who have lost their last two after a four-game winning streak.

Holiday made two free throws with 18 seconds remaining to give Chicago a 124-117 lead, but Maximilian Kleber had a dunk and Dennis Smith Jr. stole a pass and made a dunk to pull the Bulls within 124-121 with 13 seconds left.

Dunn made one of two free throws before Smith made a 3-pointer with three seconds to close it to 125-124.

Holiday made two free throws with two seconds left, and Yogi Ferrell missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Bulls had 47 points in the fourth quarter.

Dunn, the fifth pick in the 2016 draft, made 12-of-17 field goal attempts and had nine assists and four steals in his breakout outing. He had five points and an assist in a 7-0 stretch for a 114-104 lead.

The Bulls shot 56.4 percent from the field and had a 42-34 rebounding edge. Nikola Mirotic had 10 rebounds and Markkanen had nine.

Mirotic, the Bulls’ leading scorer at 18.4 points a game, had 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting off the bench. He has requested a trade and is eligible to be moved Jan. 15.

Dirk Nowitzki had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Smith had 15 and guard J.J. Barea had 11 points and nine assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Dallas shot 53.9 percent.

Both teams shot well from distance. The Bulls were 14-from-28 on 3-point attempts and the Mavs were 14-of-32.

Chicago is 5-15 on the road.

