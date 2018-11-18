Mavs hand Warriors 3rd loss in 4 games

EditorsNote: 6th graf, change 11 of 22 to 11 of 24; 7th graf, take out repeated first name Klay

Rookie Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead hook shot with 70 seconds left, and the host Dallas Mavericks halted a 10-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a dramatic 112-109 victory Saturday night.

Doncic scored 24 points and helped the Mavericks win their fourth straight when he gave Dallas a 109-108 lead. Dallas then got stops as Kevin Durant missed a hook shot on the next possession and a fadeaway with 23.8 seconds left and Klay Thompson missed a baseline jumper with 10.6 seconds left.

Doncic made two free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining, and the Mavericks sweated out the final seconds as Harrison Barnes fouled Durant with six seconds left.

Durant missed the second free throw, and Jonas Jerebko got the rebound, but DeAndre Jordan blocked his hook shot with 3.4 seconds left. The game ended when Doncic corralled the rebound in the final seconds.

Barnes added 23 for the Mavericks, who also won for the second time in the last 19 meetings with Golden State and shot 46.5 percent.

Durant led all scorers with 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting but faltered in the fourth quarter. He was 1-of-7 in the final 12 minutes as the Warriors lost for the third time in four games and also dropped consecutive games for the 11th time under coach Steve Kerr.

Thompson added 22 for the Warriors, who shot 44.7 percent and 9-of-33 on 3-pointers.

The Warriors played without Draymond Green, who sat out with a right toe injury. Jerebko started for Green and totaled five points and 10 rebounds.

Durant scored 18 points as the Warriors shot 53 percent and took a 59-57 lead into halftime. He added 11 more in the third, but Golden State could not fend off Dallas and held an 86-82 lead through three.

The Warriors built a 90-82 lead less than a minute into the fourth on a 10-footer by Quinn Cook, but Dallas took a 93-92 lead on Dwight Powell’s three-point play with 9:18 left.

It was 97-96 Golden State after J.J. Barea hit a 29-foot 3-pointer with 6:42 left. Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 6:21 to go, and Durant returned moments later, but the Warriors could not make the plays down the stretch.

—Field Level Media