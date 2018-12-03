Jordan helps Mavericks top Clippers

DeAndre Jordan torched his former team for 16 points and a season-high 23 rebounds and Dennis Smith Jr., who had his front tooth knocked out in the third quarter, came up with a game-saving block to allow the Dallas Mavericks to earn their seventh consecutive home victory, 114-110, over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan was pivotal in the victory with a late tip-in and then tipping and stealing a Lou Williams pass attempt with 19 seconds to go and Dallas trying to hold onto a 111-110 lead.

After Dallas went ahead 112-110, the Clippers called timeout and went inside to Tobias Harris. But Smith blocked the shot and then made two free throws at the other end to seal the victory.

Smith came back quickly after Patrick Beverley’s elbow caught his jaw and knocked out his tooth during a scrum on the floor for a loose ball early in the third quarter.

While Smith Jr. returned quickly, Beverley was soon forced to leave when he was ejected for deliberately throwing the ball into the stands.

Smith’s gritty performance included nine points, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Dallas got huge contributions from Harrison Barnes, who finished with a game-high 30 points and nine rebounds, and reserve guard J.J. Barea finished with a season-high 24 points, four assists and five rebounds.

Dallas needed it from Barea with rookie of the year candidate Luka Doncic missing his first game of the season with a strained right hip.

The Clippers tied this wild, back-and-forth game at 107-107 with about a minute to go and then Williams, who finished with 21 points and eight assists, gave L.A. a 110-109 lead with a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left.

But Dorian Finney-Smith gave Dallas the lead back for good with a tip-in for a 111-110 lead.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 23 points, Danilo Gallinari finished with 21, Harris had 15 and Avery Bradley had 12.

—Field Level Media