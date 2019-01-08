Lakers mash Mavs in 3rd quarter for comeback win

The Los Angeles Lakers put together a dominant third quarter to rally from a 15-point deficit and defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 107-97 Monday night.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 29 points, Lonzo Ball had 21 and Michael Beasley, with 13 points, was key contributor in a third quarter the Lakers won 32-13. Los Angeles earned just its second victory in seven games playing without injured star LeBron James.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and coming off an embarrassing blowout loss at Minnesota on Sunday, the Lakers were down 11-3 early and shot poorly throughout the first half.

However, they emerged from the locker room with newfound energy and flipped a 67-54 halftime deficit into an 86-80 lead they would not relinquish.

At the end of three quarters, the Lakers, who shot 38.2 percent from the floor in the first half compared to Dallas’ 59.5 percent, held a 32-5 edge in fastbreak points.

Two JaVale McGee dunks and then a beautiful Ingram drive and layup to make it 106-97 with 1:03 to go, sealing Los Angeles’ third consecutive win over Dallas this season.

Mavs rookie Luka Doncic finished with a team-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds. No other Mavs player had more than 11 points, with Dennis Smith Jr., J.J. Barea and Harrison Barnes all hitting that mark. DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and 19 rebounds.

After shooting a hair under 60 percent in the first half, Dallas finished the game at 41.9 percent and was just 8 of 30 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks fell to 15-4 at home.

Down 67-52, the Lakers started their improbable comeback with Josh Hart’s floater that swished through at the halftime buzzer. Dallas then opened the third quarter with consecutive turnovers, and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, who returned to the lineup and scored 13 points, drained a pair of 3-pointers to start the run.

Kuzma missed the previous two games due to a back injury.

The Lakers grabbed their first lead of the game on a Lonzo Ball layup with 1:12 left in the third quarter for an 82-80 lead and quickly made it 94-82 with 9:15 to go in the fourth.

Hart finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

—Field Level Media