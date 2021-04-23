Anthony Davis returns but Lakers fall to Mavericks

Luka Doncic finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-110 victory at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

The Mavericks (32-26) won their second in a row and tied Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Dallas moved to within 2 1/2 games behind the Lakers (35-24) for fifth place. The teams will play again in Dallas on Saturday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers, who have lost three of their past four games, with 29 points. Dennis Schroder finished with 25 points and 13 assists before fouling out with 18.3 seconds remaining in the game.

Anthony Davis played for the first time since Feb. 14 due to a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg, but played only 16 minutes and 40 seconds -- all in the first half. Davis scored four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Mavericks prevailed despite losing Kristaps Porzingis with 2:32 left in the third quarter when he sprained his left ankle. Porzingis, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes, played on the second night of a back-to-back for only the fourth time this season.

Doncic, who scored all his points from the second quarter on, was seen grimacing as he appeared to hurt his right leg late in the third quarter, but finished the game.

Dorian Finney-Smith, who finished with 10 points, hit a clutch 3-pointer with 2:02 left in the fourth after the Lakers had cut Dallas’ lead to 110-106.

Josh Richardson scored 13 points while Dwight Powell had 10 points. Willie Cauley-Stein totaled 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Andre Drummond totaled 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Lakers while Montrezl Harrell shot 7-of-8 and scored 14 points off the bench.

For the Lakers, Marc Gasol did not play for the third consecutive game with a broken ligament in his left pinky finger. Maxi Kleber sat out on Thursday after suffering a lower back contusion in Dallas’ previous game.

