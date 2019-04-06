Grizz top Mavs, but lose ground in draft positioning

Memphis’ Delon Wright recorded a triple-double as the Grizzlies went on the road to defeat the Mavericks 122-112 on Friday night in Dallas.

Apr 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri (50) shoots prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Wright, who came into the game averaging 8.2 points per game, connected on 10 of 19 shots from the field and finished with 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Justin Holiday added 20 points for the Grizzlies, who snapped a two-game losing streak without floor general Mike Conley. Conley was ruled out with left ankle soreness. Wright got the start in place of Conley.

The game was significant in the fact the two teams came into play on Friday with identical 31-47 records. With just three games left, the loss gives the Mavericks the inside track for a higher draft pick.

The Mavericks lost their second straight game and were led Courtney Lee’s 21 points and seven assists. Justin Jackson added 19 points.

Dirk Nowitzki, who most likely will be retiring at the end of the season, went 5-for-12 from the field and finished with 12 points.

The Mavericks held out rookie Luka Doncic with a right thigh contusion.

Dallas came out strong, opening an eight-point lead with Salah Mejri’s 3-pointer giving the Mavericks a 24-16 lead with 5:02 to play.

Memphis stormed backed, scoring the final 10 points of the first quarter taking their first lead, 31-30, on Wright’s 3-point jumper with 18 seconds left in the frame. Wright scored 12 in the period to lead the Grizzlies. Jackson had 10 to pace the Mavericks.

Memphis continued its hot shooting as the Grizzlies outscored the Mavericks 34-23 in the second period to take a 65-53 lead at intermission.

The Grizzlies opened up an 18-point lead on Ivan Rabb’s free throws to make it 79-61 at the 7:25 mark of the third. The lead grew to 86-64 on Tyler Dorsey’s free throws with 5:13 left in the third.

Dallas cut the deficit to 10 on a 3 by Devin Harris that made it 94-84 with a minute left in the period but that’s as close as the Mavericks would get until Daryl Macon’s 3 closed out the scoring with 14 seconds left in the game.

—Field Level Media