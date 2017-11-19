Mavericks rise up to stop Bucks

DALLAS -- Wesley Matthews, feast or famine from the 3-point arc this season, burned the Milwaukee Bucks for six of them and a season-high 22 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-79 victory on Saturday night.

J.J. Barea set his own season high for points with 20 as well a season-best four 3-pointers as the Mavs snapped a five-game home losing streak in winning for just the third time this season.

On top of all that, Dallas (3-14) put an end to its third-quarter demons, extending a 12-point halftime lead to 82-61.

With Milwaukee (8-7) on a 7-0 run early in the quarter to close the deficit, Barea and Matthews hit consecutive 3s before Matthews drained his sixth of the game on seven attempts. He finished 6 of 8 -- making one from the corner as the shot clock expired to make it 72-54.

The Bucks were outscored 26-17 in the third quarter as their four-game win streak ended.

Dallas will have the opportunity at home Monday night to snap the Boston Celtics’ 15-game win streak.

Milwaukee rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo put together a line that will look good in the box score with 24 points, 17 rebounds and three steals, but he was just 7 of 20 from the floor after starting 1 of 7.

Khris Middleton added 23 points, but no other Bucks player had more than Tony Snell’s eight points as Milwaukee shot 37.8 percent.

The Bucks never could cut too deeply into the Mavs’ lead and didn’t help themselves by missing 11 of 22 free throws in the first half, 12 more than Dallas attempted.

Eight of those came from center John Henson, who made just two during Dallas’ Hack-a-Henson tactic in the second quarter that helped extend the lead to 16.

The Mavs hit 19 of their 38 3-pointers and outscored the Bucks (6 of 25) from beyond the arc by 39 points.

Harrison Barnes contributed 18 points and seven rebounds to Dallas’ victory and guard Yogi Ferrell came off the bench for 16 points that included three 3-pointers.

NOTES: Bucks G Matthew Dellavedova missed his first game of the season because of a hamstring injury sustained Wednesday against Detroit. ... Milwaukee F Mirza Teletovic missed his fifth consecutive game because of left knee stiffness. ... Mavs G Wesley Matthews, playing career game No. 609, became the sixth player in NBA history to make 1,300 3-pointers in 650 or fewer games. ... F Dirk Nowitzki became the 14th player in NBA history with at least 1,800 career 3-pointers.