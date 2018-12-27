Mavs beat struggling Pelicans to end losing streak

Rookie Luka Doncic had 21 points and 10 assists as the host Dallas Mavericks ended a six-game losing streak and extended the New Orleans Pelicans’ losing streak to five games with a 122-119 win Wednesday night.

DeAndre Jordan added 20 points and 12 rebounds, J.J. Barea scored 18 points, Harrison Barnes and Devin Harris each had 16 points and Maximilian Kleber added 10 for the Mavericks, who improved to 14-3 at home.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 18 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 25 and Julius Randle had 23 for the Pelicans, who completed a four-game road trip by falling to 4-15 away from home.

Doncic broke a 119-all tie by making two free throws with 30 seconds left.

Davis missed a 3-pointer before Doncic made one of two free throws to give Dallas a 122-119 lead with 11 seconds left.

Davis missed a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left and Doncic rebounded.

The Mavericks led by four points early in the third quarter before Tim Frazier and Holiday led a New Orleans spurt. They scored five points each during a 19-8 run that gave the Pelicans an 86-79 lead.

Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki each made 3-pointers as Dallas closed within 94-90 at the end of the third quarter.

Harris’ basket pulled the Mavericks even at 105 midway through the fourth quarter, then the lead changes hands three times.

Dallas took a two-point lead four times and each time Davis answered with a tying basket.

The Mavericks again took a two-point lead before Randle made two free throws to tie the score for the last time at 119 with 42 seconds left.

The score was tied seven times in the first quarter before baskets by Dwight Powell and Barea helped give the Mavericks a 33-30 lead at the end of the period.

The score was tied four times in the second quarter before the Pelicans opened a lead. They held an eight-point advantage on four occasions before Dallas made a push at the end of the quarter.

Kleber and Doncic scored five points each during a 16-5 run that gave the Mavericks a 67-64 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media